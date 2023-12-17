BD Travellers To Enjoy Saudia Private's New Robotic Process Automation

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Jeddah: Saudia Private, a pioneer in general aviation services, announced a comprehensive digital transformation strategy, that will facilitate its passengers including Bangladeshi travellers, at the Dubai Airshow 2023.

As part of its efforts to reimagine the Bangladeshi customer experience and achieve operational excellence, Saudia Private's digital transformation strategy encompasses a range of technological advancements, including the soft launch of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), said Saudia in a release.



The adoption of RPA does not only automate routine tasks but also elevates user's experiences and helps sustainably manage seasonal and high-volume operations.

