Sharetrip Launches New Features To Minimise Travel Hassle

Dhaka: Popular travel-tech solution ShareTrip has unveiled their new set of additions to its platform. The new travel features include Travel e-SIM, SmartDelay, Flight Alerts and Flight Compensation-all part of ShareTrip's efforts to ensure a better travel experience for its users, said the company in a release.



About the new development, Nafiz Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Campaign, Product, Partnership and Loyalty, ShareTrip said, "Following a remarkable synchronisation with TripAdd (a travel support system powered by AI), we've been able to extend a new line of features that promise added benefits to the users. This has taken us one more step closer to creating a travel experience second to none."

ShareTrip has introduced Travel eSIM to enable seamless connectivity across the world for travellers throughout their journeys. Users can install their eSIMs any time before the trip. The service will be exclusively catered according to their destinations and only within the service period.

SmartDelay is another new ShareTrip service that offers complimentary lounge access to travellers in the event of a flight delay exceeding two hours. Users registering their flights at least six hours before the scheduled departure will become eligible for the service and will receive a LoungeKey voucher. LoungeKey provides users with access to a network of over 13 hundred airport lounges worldwide.

ShareTrip's new Flight Alert feature sends notifications to passengers via email and SMS. Tracking notifications are activated 24 hours before the departure time, offering travellers better peace of mind through early alerts, added the release.



In any case, flights being cancelled, delayed, or overbooked, ShareTrip users can also utilise the Flight Compensation feature and claim for compensation, up to EUR 600. Users can also receive up to EUR 1250 for luggage issues (destruction, loss, damage, delay) and up to EUR 5400 for extra expenses caused by flight disruptions.

With a cumulative download record of over 820,000+, ShareTrip remains among the country's leading travel-tech platforms.