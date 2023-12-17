2 Dead, 5 Injured In Transport Terminal Fire In Philippine Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Dec 17 (IANS) Two people died and five others were injured after fire engulfed a truck and a bus parked alongside each other at a transport terminal in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.
The bureau added that the fire broke out past 9 a.m. local time at a terminal in Marikina City and quickly spread a few minutes later. Firefighters extinguished the blaze less than an hour later, Xinhua news agency reported.
The bureau has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the deadly fire.
