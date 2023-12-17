Hezbollah declares state of war with Israel

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Hezbollah's spokesperson Haji Mohammad Afif announced that the Lebanese Shia militant group has officially entered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, considering itself an integral part of the war against Israel. Hezbollah, renowned as one of Lebanon's most powerful political and military forces, claims to boast around 100,000 fighters, a vast array of weapons and military equipment, and a substantial missile arsenal.



The group has escalated its attacks on Israel in recent weeks, marking a significant development in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict that reignited in October. The conflict erupted when Hamas fighters launched a surprise assault on Israeli positions from Gaza, resulting in heightened tensions and violence. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) besieged Gaza, leading to numerous casualties and widespread destruction.



Mohammad Afif emphasized Hezbollah's active participation in the conflict, highlighting the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon as indications of a "real war." While Lebanon and Israel are not officially in a state of war, the IDF has targeted southern regions where Hezbollah fighters are based, prompting tens of thousands of Lebanese people to flee their homes.



Acknowledging the reality of the war, Mohammad Afif clarified that it has not yet escalated into a large-scale conflict. He mentioned that Hezbollah is currently utilizing only about 5 percent of its forces, indicating the potential for further escalation if the situation intensifies.



Hezbollah's explicit involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict adds a new dimension to the regional dynamics, with the group actively opening a second front against Israel. The implications of this development are likely to reverberate throughout the Middle East, impacting the complex geopolitics of the region.





MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609483