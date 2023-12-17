Pentagon declares importance of choosing between US, Ukraine

(MENAFN) As the deadlock in Congress persists over President Joe Biden's proposed USD60 billion Ukraine assistance package, the Pentagon is sounding the alarm, urging swift approval to prevent a potential sacrifice of American combat readiness. The supplemental funding, aimed at bolstering support for Ukraine, has become a focal point of contention, with Republicans blocking the bill in exchange for stricter immigration control measures on the United States-Mexico border.



During a press conference at the Pentagon on Thursday, Defense Department spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder emphasized the critical need for President Biden's proposed funding to provide additional support for Ukraine in the coming year. Ryder revealed that the Pentagon's resources are dwindling, with approximately USD4.4 billion remaining in Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which enable the transfer of weapons from United States stockpiles without congressional approval. In addition, there is an additional USD1 billion allocated for stock replenishment.



Ryder acknowledged the challenging choices faced by the Pentagon, stating that while they retain the option to spend the remaining funds, decisions must be made considering the impact on American readiness and the ability to continue supporting Ukraine effectively on the battlefield.



Earlier in the week, President Biden issued a warning that the United States is approaching the limit of its capacity to provide military aid to Kiev. He reiterated the urgent need for Congress to approve additional assistance promptly, highlighting the significance of timely action to meet the evolving needs of the conflict.



The funding standoff underscores the complex interplay between foreign policy priorities, domestic concerns, and the pressing international situation. As diplomatic and political negotiations continue on Capitol Hill, the fate of crucial military aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance, raising questions about the broader implications for United States strategic interests and its commitment to supporting allies in the face of geopolitical challenges.



