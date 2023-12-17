Hezbollah claims faith in Israel`s dominance is weakening

(MENAFN) In the midst of heightened tensions between Lebanon and Israel, marked by constant shelling of Lebanon's southern regions where Hezbollah fighters are stationed, the influential Shia movement remains a formidable political and military force in Lebanon. While Lebanon has not officially declared war on Israel, the Israeli army's actions in the region have kept both nations on edge.



Hezbollah, recognized as the most powerful political and military entity in Lebanon, commands an armed group boasting approximately 100,000 fighters, an extensive missile arsenal, and a diverse array of weapons and military equipment. Over the years, the organization has seamlessly integrated into Lebanese politics and the economy, emerging as a force to be reckoned with by adversaries both within and outside the country.



This Shia movement, a steadfast ally of Iran, plays a crucial role in spreading the ideals of the Islamic Republic throughout the region. Central to Hezbollah's mission is the defense of shared values, particularly those concerning Jerusalem. The liberation of Jerusalem is considered a sacred goal by Hezbollah, mirroring the organization's deeply rooted commitment to events unfolding in Palestine.



In an exclusive interview with Hezbollah spokesman Hajj Mohammad Afif, a tradition maintained over several years, insights into the organization's perspective on the current situation are explored. The interview takes place at Afif's office in the southern part of Beirut, offering a glimpse into the ongoing stability and resilience of life in Lebanon amidst geopolitical uncertainties.



Against the backdrop of constant Israeli military actions in the region, Afif shares Hezbollah's stance on the evolving situation, shedding light on the organization's goals, alliances, and its unwavering commitment to principles that resonate deeply within Lebanon and across the broader Middle East. As tensions persist, this dialogue provides a unique opportunity to understand Hezbollah's perspective on recent developments and its role in shaping the geopolitical landscape in the region.



