News agency reports Scholz tricking Orban to initiate Ukraine accession discussions

(MENAFN) In a calculated move during a crucial European Union (EU) leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly employed a clever tactic to sideline Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and ensure the initiation of formal accession talks with Ukraine. According to a report by Politico on Friday, Scholz orchestrated a situation that prompted Orban to temporarily leave the room, preventing him from vetoing the motion and allowing the European Union to proceed with the accession process.



While the European Union Council had previously recommended the commencement of membership talks with Ukraine in November, Orban remained a vocal critic of the initiative. He consistently characterized Ukraine as "one of the most corrupt countries in the world" and contended that it had not met the necessary conditions for such a decision.



During marathon negotiations in Brussels on Thursday, European Union leaders sought to persuade Orban to reconsider his stance. Approximately three hours into the talks, Chancellor Scholz reportedly suggested to Orban that he should briefly step out of the room, perhaps to "grab a coffee outside." The intention behind this maneuver was to allow European Union leaders to unanimously approve the motion, while Orban could later assert that he did not vote in favor.



Sources cited by Politico revealed that Scholz's unconventional strategy raised eyebrows both within the European Union and beyond. However, it was described as a "pre-agreed" and "constructive" move. An official familiar with the matter mentioned that the German chancellor had resorted to "an old trick from his time with the Young Socialists," the youth wing of his Social Democratic Party.



This diplomatic maneuver sheds light on the intricate dynamics at play within the European Union and the efforts made to overcome resistance to crucial decisions. As Scholz navigates the delicate balance of European Union consensus, the orchestrated incident serves as a testament to the lengths leaders may go to ensure progress in the face of differing opinions on matters of significant geopolitical importance.



