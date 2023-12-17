Hungary vetoes EU plan to assist Ukraine with USD54billion

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Hungary, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has wielded its veto power to block a comprehensive European Union (EU) plan aimed at providing tens of billions of euros in assistance to Ukraine. Prime Minister Orban made the announcement following an intense overnight session of the European Council in Brussels. Earlier, he had walked out and abstained when other national leaders voted to initiate formal talks on Ukraine's bid to join the European Union.



The proposed plan, put forth by the European Commission, sought to amend the joint European Union budget to allocate a substantial EUR50 billion (USD54 billion) in spending for Ukraine over a span of four years. However, Hungary, a vocal opponent of the proposal, argued for a shorter-term assistance plan, subject to review and renewal. Additionally, Budapest expressed reluctance to fund the aid through the joint budget.



Orban took to social media to report the outcome of the discussions, confirming that Hungary had exercised its veto power against the proposed aid package and the review of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), the European Union's long-term budget.



In the lead-up to the European Council session, Orban had reiterated his government's reservations about engaging in membership talks with Ukraine. Despite Orban's abstention from the vote, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, announced that negotiations had been approved following eight hours of debates.



Orban, in response, criticized the decision as "completely senseless, irrational, and incorrect," asserting that his nation did not align with it. While the other 26 member states of the European Union maintained a different stance, Orban emphasized in a video statement that if the majority decides on a certain course of action, they should proceed independently.



Budapest's opposition is rooted in the belief that Ukraine has not made sufficient progress in implementing the reforms demanded by the European Union. In the days leading up to the Council session, Orban had hinted at the possibility of vetoing the proposal, a move that has now unfolded, raising questions about the broader implications for European Union-Ukraine relations and Hungary's role in shaping the bloc's policies.





