Jason Momoa On His ‘Aquaman…’ Diet: I Don't Do Calories, I Just Eat

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) Hollywood star Jason Momoa has said that he didn't need to go to any extremes to get into fighting shape for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.

"I don't do calories. I just eat," Momoa told E! News.

His food plan was completely flexible as well, reports people.

When asked what he ate in the lead-up to and during filming, he replied: "Everything. Because you're burning so many calories, I just eat and consume. I'm constantly moving and work long days."

"I just shovel it in, and then work hard. Work hard, eat hard, play hard, just do it."

While portraying the half-Atlantean/half-human superhero means showing off his muscular physique, Momoa said his diet and fitness regimen is more about keeping his body healthy to film physically demanding scenes.

"I don't really do it for vanity," he said.

"It's more so I don't get hurt. You've got to be prepared. You're putting on a suit that's going to weigh 40 pounds. You've got to be able to move. That kind of action just puts a lot of weight on your knees. So, you just do it so you don't get hurt."

Momoa also opened up about how fans will get to see a new side of Aquaman in the upcoming film, as the character is now a husband (Amber Heard plays wife Mera) and a father.

“It's all things I never got to play in the last four films that I've done. I'm like, 'People need to see this side of him.' So that was my request, and I think people are going to really love it."

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the movie released last month, Momoa declared, "Feels good to be back," as he's seen holding the character's golden trident on set.

--IANS

dc/kvd