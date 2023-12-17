Delhi Records Min Temp Of 6.5 Deg C, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The minimum temperature in the national Capital dipped to 6.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, said the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain under the 'very poor' category on Sunday morning.

The weather department predicted that the maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover around 25 degree Celsius while there will be clear sky.

On Sunday morning, the air quality at Anand Vihar entered the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 408 and PM 10 at 396, in the 'very poor' category, while the NO2 reached 102 and CO was at 161 or 'moderate', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 416, in the 'severe' category while the PM 10 reached 385, in the 'very poor' category, while the CO reached 78, or 'satisfactory' levels.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 477 and PM 10 at 454, both in the 'severe category' while the NO2 reached 102 and CO was at 108, in 'moderate' levels.

The AQI at the ITO station was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 436 and PM 10 at 349, in the 'very poor' category, while the NO2 was at 129, in the 'moderate' level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 408, in the 'severe' category and PM 10 at 328, in the 'very poor' category while the NO2 was at 147 and CO was at 102 or 'moderate' levels.

