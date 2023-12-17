Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Favourite Food, Fitness Routine

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday revealed a list of her favourite food, and shared her work out regime, saying she is“always a work in progress kinda girl.”

The 'Brahmastra' actress, who enjoys a massive fanbase of 81.5 million followers on Instagram, hosted an“Ask Me Anything” session with her fans.

During the session, a fan asked Alia about her favourite food. The diva replied to the user, and said:“Poha & chaas - French fries - Dal Chawal + Bhindi + tamatar ki Sabzi + tadka dahi – Spaghetti.”

Another fan asked about her workout routine, to which the 'Shandaar' actress said:“I workout 6 days a week! Unless I'm travelling or not well. I do strength training 4 times a week and yoga/pilates along with some steady state cardio the rest of the week. But I am always mixing it up cause you don't want ur body to get toooo used to anything: Always a work in progress kinda girl.”

Alia also recommended a fan to watch the series 'The Railway Men'. The four-part mini-series helmed by Shiv Rawail, features R Madhavan, Kay Kay, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu. It is inspired by true stories and against the backdrop of the tragic Bhopal Gas Leak, which remains one of the world's worst industrial disasters.

The 'Udta Punjab' actress said that her favourite holiday destination is 'Masai Mara'.

A fan asked Alia: 'What is one thing that you'll advice your younger self', to which she replied,“Hmmmmmmmmm.... Listen more. Speak less My recent learning of myself.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has 'Jigra' in the pipeline.

