Rashmika Is ‘Grateful Beyond Words’ As 'Pushpa - The Rise’ Clocks Two Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) As her film 'Pushpa-The Rise' completed two years of its release on Sunday, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who gained the spotlight with her performance as Srivalli in the Allu Arjun-starrer, said that she is grateful beyond words.
Srivalli, a cherished character of hers, originated from another hit film, 'Pushpa - The Rise'. The film showcased Rashmika in a whole different avatar, which also got her the title of 'National Crush'.
Rashmika said:“Grateful beyond words as we mark two incredible years since the release of 'Pushpa- The Rise'. Thank you for all the love and support, I have always received from you, my loves.. It really feels so so surreal.”
The actress, who is also a part of the blockbuster 'Animal', mentioned about her character Gitanjali and said these two roles are really special to her.
“Right from Srivalli to Gitanjali ; characters closest to my heart,” she said.
On the work front, Rashmika is currently shooting for 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule', apart from which she also has D-51, The Girlfriend, Rainbow and Chaava.
