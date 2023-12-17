Former-NATO commander claims Ukraine currently existing on borrowed time

(MENAFN) In a thought-provoking op-ed published by Bloomberg, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis paints a somber outlook for Ukraine, asserting that the nation may be living on borrowed time in its struggle to reclaim territory seized by Russian forces. Despite months of costly offensive operations, Stavridis suggests that Ukrainian troops are unlikely to witness significant shifts on the battlefield in the near future.



In his analysis, Stavridis contends that Ukrainian forces face considerable challenges in expelling Russia from the currently occupied portions of the nation. Recognizing the grim reality on the ground, he proposes a controversial notion – the possibility of Ukraine making territorial concessions, potentially involving the temporary or permanent ceding of Crimea.



Such a concession, according to Stavridis, could be exchanged for coveted membership in the European Union and NATO alliance.



However, Stavridis acknowledges the geopolitical complexities of such a proposal. He highlights the Kremlin's steadfast commitment to ensuring Ukraine remains neutral toward the United States-led military bloc. Moscow has consistently asserted that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO is a key objective in its ongoing military operation. This stance raises doubts about the feasibility of Ukraine securing European Union and NATO membership in exchange for territorial concessions.



Russian President Vladimir Putin's unwavering position further complicates the potential for negotiations. Putin has explicitly stated that territories gained during the conflict, including Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson, are non-negotiable and can never be returned.



This principle is enshrined in Russia's constitution. Additionally, Putin has ruled out any possibility of returning Crimea, which chose to reunify with the Russian Federation following Ukraine's 2014 Euromaidan coup.



Stavridis does offer a glimmer of hope by suggesting that renewed foreign military aid to Kiev could, at best, result in fairly static battle lines through the spring of 2024. However, he cautions that Western reluctance to approve such support could plunge Ukrainian forces into a far darker scenario. As Ukraine grapples with these complex geopolitical dynamics, Stavridis's analysis prompts reflection on the challenging decisions the nation may face in the pursuit of its territorial integrity and security.





MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609466