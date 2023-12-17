Governing body for US football announces new regulations for 2024 season

(MENAFN) The Major League Soccer (MLS) Board of Governors, the governing body for US football, has announced new regulations for the 2024 season.



Changes have been made to the Off-Field Treatment rule. If a player with a suspected injury stays on the ground for more than 15 seconds, the referee will halt play and signal the medical crew to assess the player. Once it's safe, the player will be taken off the field and must remain off for a minimum of two minutes for further evaluation and treatment.



A timed substitution rule will be introduced, requiring a substituted player to leave the field within 10 seconds. If this rule is violated, the incoming player must wait for a 60-second holding period before entering the match at the next stoppage.



New rules dictate that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions made in a match will be announced by the referee to both stadium fans and viewers at home.



Match clocks, including scoreboard, video boards, and stadium clocks, will continue running until the conclusion of each half, incorporating additional time at the end of the first or second half.



According to the Return to Play Equity rule, opposing players simultaneously experiencing head injuries that require off-field treatment and are subsequently cleared to return will rejoin the match simultaneously.



The number of Discovery List slots per club has been reduced from seven to five players.



Clubs now have the option to receive a portion of transfer fees as General Allocations Money (GAM). To be considered a domestic player in a given season, a player must establish residency, or they must have undergone an immigrant visa interview by the opening of the secondary transfer window.

