UNRWA: continued Israeli attacks on Gaza impede humanitarian efforts

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees stated that the continued Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip are impeding humanitarian efforts in the region.



During an interview with a US-based news channel, Juliette Touma, the Communications Director at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), expressed: "We cannot access those who need us most and fulfill our duties."



She declared that "imposed access restrictions, limited supplies and continued heavy bombardments prevent UNRWA's ability to provide aid in.”



"You can't deliver aid under a sky full of airstrikes," Touma also stated.



In retaliation to a cross-border assault by the Palestinian faction Hamas on October 7, Israel has initiated air and ground bombardments in the Gaza Strip, enforced a blockade, and commenced a ground operation.



As indicated by Gaza's health authorities, a minimum of 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have perished, with 51,000 sustaining injuries due to the Israeli offensives.



The reported death toll among Israelis resulting from the Hamas attack stands at 1,200. Furthermore, official records suggest that over 130 individuals are currently held as hostages by the Palestinian group in Gaza.

