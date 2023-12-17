‘Save the Children’ declares loss of communication with its team in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the UK-based charity Save the Children declared that it has been unable to establish communication with its team in Gaza due to the ongoing intense bombardment by the Israeli army. The organization expressed concerns about the safety and well-being of its staff members in the region amidst the escalated military activities.



In a recent post on social media, Palestine's Country Director, Jason Lee, highlighted that the current communications blackout in Gaza has endured for approximately 48 hours, marking it as the "longest communications blackout" the region has experienced thus far.



He further declared, "We've lost comms with our team & eyes on the ground as needs reach horrific new levels," which he labelled as "collective punishment."



Israel has conducted air and ground bombardments in the Gaza Strip, implemented a siege, and launched a ground offensive in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



As reported by Gaza's health authorities, at least 18,800 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, have lost their lives, and 51,000 have been injured in the Israeli attacks.



The Israeli death toll from the Hamas attack is reported at 1,200. Additionally, more than 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107609461