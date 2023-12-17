Israeli soldiers break rules, found responsible for deaths of 3 hostages held by Hamas

(MENAFN) The Israeli army announced on Saturday that, after initial investigations, its soldiers were found responsible for the deaths of three Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. They were cited for acting beyond the rules of engagement.



This isn't the first instance where the Israeli army has acknowledged soldiers' involvement in mistaken attacks causing casualties termed as "friendly fire." Earlier this week, the army admitted that 20 soldiers had been killed in such incidents since the ground operation commenced in Gaza at the end of October.



Regarding the deaths of Yotam Haim and Samer Talalka, specifically identified by Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari in a Friday statement without revealing the third individual's identity at the request of the deceased's family, the Saturday announcement held the soldiers accountable for these killings in the Shuja'iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.



The Israeli army shared investigation details through various media channels, including the official broadcasting authority and Israeli Army Radio, as observed by a Turkish news agency.



As per the information disclosed in the army's investigation, "the three detainees exited a building tens of meters away from the Israeli forces present in the area, with one of them carrying a white flag."



The army's probe revealed that the hostages, who were shouting for help in Hebrew, approached Israeli forces. In response, an Israeli sniper fatally shot two of them, while the third fled to a nearby building. The sniper reportedly shouted, "Terrorist."



"An Israeli force began to advance towards the building, hearing the detainee inside crying for help in Hebrew (save me). The leader of the force asked him to come out at that point, but as soon as he did, an Israeli soldier opened fire on him from close range, killing him," based on the probe.

