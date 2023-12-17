Kerem Etkin appoints board at Turkish British Chamber of Commerce & Industry UK

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) Renowned finance leader Kerem Etkin, Group Chief Investor Relations Officer and partner at IKAR Holdings, has been elected as a board member of the Turkish British Chamber of Commerce & Industry (TBCCI) in the United Kingdom.



With a wealth of experience in international business and finance, Kerem Etkin serves as the Group Chief Investor Relations Officer at IKAR Holdings, a dynamic conglomerate comprising over 40 companies across 14 diverse business sectors. His strategic leadership has played a pivotal role in the group's success



In addition to his role at IKAR Holdings, Kerem Etkin is the founder of Berkeley Wealth, a prestigious firm specializing in family offices, high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), and serving international corporations. Berkeley Wealth has a global presence, with offices in the UK, Switzerland, Dubai, Hong Kong, and the British Virgin Islands.



The TBCCI, established in 1980 and headquartered in London, focuses on studying, promoting, protecting, and extending local and international business and trade between the UK, Turkey, and North Cyprus. As a board member, Kerem Etkin is poised to contribute significantly to the TBCCI's mission and further strengthen its ties within the business community.



The TBCCI collaborates closely with various entities, including the Council of Foreign Chambers of Commerce in the UK, British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey, Commercial Departments of Turkish and British Embassies, Turkish Consulate, and MEA (Middle East Association). The organization also maintains strong relations with the All Party British Parliamentary Turkey group at the House of Commons and holds accreditation from the British Chambers of Commerce.



Kerem Etkin's election to the board underscores his commitment to fostering international business relations and contributing to the growth and success of the Turkish British Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the UK.





