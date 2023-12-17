Israeli sniper fatally shoots mother, daughter hiding in Catholic church in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, an Israeli sniper fatally shot a mother and her daughter while injuring seven others in the sole Catholic church located in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the local Latin Catholic Church authority.



“An Israeli army sniper assassinated two Christian women (Nahed and her daughter Samar) inside the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza on Saturday,” The Latin Patriarchate's media office in Jerusalem reported the incident in Gaza City, where the church is situated.



The office reported that one of the women fell while trying to rescue the other as they were on the way to the nuns' monastery. Additionally, seven others sustained injuries while attempting to offer assistance, according to the statement.



“Gunfire was directed at them inside the walls of the monastery, and there was no resistance in the area,” it also mentioned.



An Israeli military vehicle equipped with artillery “targeted the monastery of the Sisters of Mother Teresa (Missionaries of Charity) in Gaza City, which shelters more than 54 disabled individuals, within the church walls,” the declaration stated.



It further said: “The fuel tank and the power generator were destroyed, in addition to extensive damage that rendered the place unsuitable for habitation or providing care for people with disabilities.”



The declaration also mentioned that three children inside the monastery walls were injured on Friday due to intense Israeli shelling of the city.



Throughout the ongoing conflict that commenced on October 7, Israel has targeted churches, hospitals, and schools, all of which, according to the rules of war, should be considered off-limits.

