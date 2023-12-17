BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 Finale kicks off in Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- Edelman) Ahmedabad, 15th December 2023: Ahmedabad witnessed its first-ever LAN event Esports finale, and the inaugural day was nothing short of a spectacular showcase as the best BGMI teams gathered at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad for the kick off of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2023 today. BMPS is the ultimate battle of the professionals, with the top 16 teams from across the country going head-to-head for a prize pool of INR 1 crore.

Day 1 of the event was a spectacle of fireworks, competition, and adrenaline as the teams entered the arena to roaring applause and cheers. The trophy was unveiled, and the battle kicked off as seasoned veterans clashed over six intense matches. Fans who could not make it to the arena were able to watch the live stream on the KRAFTON INDIA ESPORTS YouTube Channel and Loco, eSports and live streaming platform in English and Hindi.

Reflecting on the opening day, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON India, expressed, "BMPS 2023 has commenced with a resounding start, and is shaping up to be the ultimate showcase of talent and competition. It is great to see the passion and excitement of our fans in Ahmedabad and have them here in such huge numbers to cheer on for their favorite teams. We remain committed to growing India’s gaming community and look forward to the clash of skill, strategy and determination that awaits us over the next two days.”

With over 6,000 spectators gathered in attendance, Day 1 saw Team Entity edge ahead of the competition with 75 points on the scoreboard.



Rankings as of Day 1:

POSITION TEAM TOTAL POINTS

1 ENT 75

2 BLIND 66

3 TX 64

4 GLITCH 1 60

5 INSANE 57

6 GDR 1 55

7 8BITCS 1 51

8 RNT 46

9 NUMEN 1 44

10 HYDRA 1 43

11 GENXFM 33

12 PSY 29

13 SOUL 27

14 GS 26

15 TTE 21

16 ABZ 17



Day 2 and Day 3 promise to be nail-biters as the competition grows more fierce and the teams battle it out for the ultimate chicken dinner

Don't miss out on this historic event! Join us at EKA Arena, Kankaria in Ahmedabad as we continue to witness the unfolding of the BMPS 2023 finale.





