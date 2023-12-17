Kay Kraft Unveils 'Bijoy-23' Winter Collection

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Like every year, Kay Kraft has unveiled a special collection on the occasion of the Victory month titled 'Bijoy/23' keeping the winter season in mind too. The collection is inspired by various motifs including Raga, Doodling, Geometric, Jamdani', said a press release.

Apart from red-green saree, women can choose comfortable salwar-kameez, kurti or patterned top or tunic.

To welcomes the winter, there are red-green shawls too. Men's clothes include panjabi, shirt, T-shirt, shawl, loincloth and muffler.

Kay Kraft said their clothing is made of comfortable fabrics like cotton, kota cotton, linen, knit and woven. Screen-printing, handwork and embroidery have been done to bring out the designs. Colours used are green, bottle green, forest green, pale green, red, orange and off-white.

The clothes are available at all outlets of Kay Kraft in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla and Khulna, added the press release. Also, clothes can be bought online at kaykraft or its facebook page.