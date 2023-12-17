Taaga Man's Winter Collection Out Now

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Taaga Man's winter collection has been launched highlighting pioneers' sustainable fashion, featuring jackets, trousers, flannel over-shirts, and digitally printed tees crafted from recycled materials.
Committed to 100 per cent environmental friendliness, the brand prioritises recycled trims and unveiled 100 per cent biodegradable packaging.
Digital-printed cotton tees highlight Taaga Man's dedication to sustainability with organically sourced cotton and recycled polyester yarn. Water-based prints, WRAP certificates for ethical production, and an AI-driven carbon accountability initiative underscore the brand's innovation.
From e-commerce to garment detailing, the collection showcases Taaga Man's commitment to a conscious wardrobe, inviting fashion enthusiasts to embrace style and sustainability, and making mindful choices for personal style and the planet's well-being.
