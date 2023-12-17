Bishworang Lunches New Collection 'Nouka'

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bishworang, a renowned fashion brand of the country, lunches a new collection with the theme of boats.

Bangladesh is a riverine country. Hence, boats are our country's cultural tradition, said the fashion brand in a release.

To welcome the winter season, fashion house Bishworang launched its brand new collection titled 'Nouka' (boat). For over 29 years, Bishworang has been a pioneer in creating beautiful festive wear, added the release.



To embrace the season, folk motifs with the theme of boats have been introduced to sarees, panjabis, salwar-kameezes, fatuas, shirts and t-shirts of Bishworang.