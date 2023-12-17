Holiday Inn Dhaka Unveils Gingerbread Parliament House To Celebrate Christmas

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre prepared for a Christmas celebration, adorning itself with festive decorations to offer guests and visitors a special experience. It is a popular tradition during Christmas to make a gingerbread house. Hence, the hotel has made one gingerbread house of the National Parliament Building in the capital.



"The National Parliament Building is a symbol of unity and governance in the country. The iconic structure not only represents political significance but also cultural importance. By making a gingerbread house of the parliament building, we aim to convey a sense of togetherness and celebration that transcends all citizens," said Norizan Binti Yaacob, General Manager, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre while unveiling the gingerbread parliament house during an inauguration ceremony held at the hotel's lobby on December 6.



Apart from this, Holiday Inn Dhaka is also offering a special holiday menu at its dining outlets, featuring seasonal treats and beverages inspired by Christmas till December end.



The celebration will continue with a Christmas carol song play on December 25, followed by a special Christmas eve event and a Christmas Day buffet dinner. The buffet dinner is priced at BDT 7,500 net per person. Buy One Get One Free offer is available on selected bank cards. Kids under 12 years of age can eat free with their parents.

