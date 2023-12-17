New SHSOKU Committee Elected

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The 17th Sonargaon Hotel Sromik-O-Karmachari Union (SHSOKU) election was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on December 11, 2023. Dulal Chandra Mazumder was elected the new President and Md Shah Alam the new General Secretary. The Dulal-Alam coalition won the election by a significant margin as compared to the opposition, said the hotel in a release.

The other elected members of the 17-members Executive Committee are Sr Vice President Salim Jahangir, Vice President Julies D Silva, Vice President Md Aksar Hossain, Vice President Md Shafiqul Islam, Vice President Kohirnoor Begum, General Secretary Md Shah Alam, Joint Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Siddiki, Assistant Secretary Md Abu Bakar Siddique, Assistant Secretary Md Mynuddin, Finance Secretary Md Saiful Islam, Organisational Secretary Rasaduzzaman, Office Secretary Md Siddikur Rahman and others.