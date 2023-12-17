               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Snatch Medals At International Tournament


12/17/2023 1:10:00 AM

Members of the Azerbaijani national team in trampoline gymnastics won the next medals at the international tournament held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Azernews reports.

In the individual program, Farhad Mustafayev took first place, Omar Gasimli took second place, Sama Jafarova and Ammar Bakhshaliyev took third place.

In the synchronized program, Ali Niftaliyev and Mehdi Aliyev won silver medals, while Sama Jafarova and Shafiga Humbatova won bronze medals.

It should be noted that Ayan Shabanova and Samira Huseynova were first in the synchronized program, and Farhad Mustafayev and Omar Gasimli were second.

