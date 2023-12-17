Azerbaijani Gymnasts Snatch Medals At International Tournament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Members of the Azerbaijani national team in trampoline
gymnastics won the next medals at the international tournament held
in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Azernews reports.
In the individual program, Farhad Mustafayev took first place,
Omar Gasimli took second place, Sama Jafarova and Ammar
Bakhshaliyev took third place.
In the synchronized program, Ali Niftaliyev and Mehdi Aliyev won
silver medals, while Sama Jafarova and Shafiga Humbatova won bronze
medals.
It should be noted that Ayan Shabanova and Samira Huseynova were
first in the synchronized program, and Farhad Mustafayev and Omar
Gasimli were second.
