Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down 20 Shahed Drones, Kh-59 Missile Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-K cruise missile, a Kh-59 guided air missile and 20 Shahed UAVs on the night of December 16 to 17.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted all enemy drones and the Kh-59 missile, whereas the Iskander-K missile did not reach its target.

The air targets were destroyed in the Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi regions.