Azerbaijan To Establish Polling Station For Upcoming Presidential Election In Khankendi (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. One of the first
polling stations in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the
Armenian occupation will be established in Khankendi, the Chairman
of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov
said at the commission's meeting held today, Trend reports.
He noted that polling stations will also be established in
Khojaly, Asgaran, Aghdara and other liberated territories.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
