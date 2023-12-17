               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Establish Polling Station For Upcoming Presidential Election In Khankendi (UPDATE)


12/17/2023 1:09:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. One of the first polling stations in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation will be established in Khankendi, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said at the commission's meeting held today, Trend reports.

He noted that polling stations will also be established in Khojaly, Asgaran, Aghdara and other liberated territories.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

