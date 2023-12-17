Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Madagascar On Taking Oath

Doha: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Andry Nirina Rajoelina on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath as President of the Republic of Madagascar for a new term.

