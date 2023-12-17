Sheikha Hind Crowns Winning Teams Of Women's Open Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Vice-Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani crowned yesterday the winning teams of the first edition of the Women's Open Volleyball Championship for the sports season 2023-2024. The championship was organised by the Qatar Volleyball Association with the participation of 10 teams.

Her Excellency awarded the“F45” team the championship cup and the gold medals. The second-place team, Waaed Academy, received silver medals, while the third-place team, Al Arabi, received bronze medals.

She also honored the best players of the championship, including Mariam Al Aqrabi and Maria Belin from the F45 team, Damala Baghmor and Shaghaf Amin from Waaed Academy, Khadija Tona Yaqoun from Al Arabi, Daniyal Hali from Qatar University, Malak Mohammed from the Qatar Foundation team, Nazeera Salsabela from Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Yurisha Shamodi from Lions Sri Lanka team, Nasra Al Ghazwani from the Belgravia team, Jozah Al Marri from Qatar University, and Judi Taha from Qatar SC.

The organizing committee allocated financial prizes for the top teams, with the first-place team receiving a prize of QR35,000, the second-place team receiving QR25,000, and the third-place team receiving QR15,000.

The championship concluded with the matches today, with Waaed Academy defeating Hamad Bin Khalifa University with a score of 25-6 and 25-14.