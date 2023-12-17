National Day An Occasion To Commemorate Achievements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari said that National Day represents a cherished occasion for all the people of Qatar, as it embodies a bright mark in our immortal history in which we commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the modern State of Qatar on solid foundations at the hands of the founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani , and the loyal sons of Qatar.

She added in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that on this occasion we are inspired by the highest meanings of faith and determination to work sincerely in an immortal patriotic spirit to provide the best for our homeland and our nation.

She extended her warmest congratulations and blessings to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani , Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and to all the honourable Qatari people on National Day

She explained that the State of Qatar has established a strong, world-class health system centred around the importance of comprehensive health coverage for all members of society, thanks to the unlimited support from the wise leadership of H H the Amir.

The health sector works to improve the health of the Qatari community and meet the needs of citizens, residents, and visitors, and raise its services to the highest international levels, and to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

She added that the public health sector has witnessed an expansion of health facilities and efficient workforce to meet the needs of the population, and statistics show that by the end of November 2023, the number of hospitals and long-term care facilities in the public sector reached (19) hospitals and facilities.

The number of health centres in the public sector (including centres affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation and centres managed by the Qatar Red Crescent in accordance with an agreement with the Ministry of Public Health) increased to 35 centres distributed across the various regions of the country, including 6 health and wellness centres, and the total number of health workforce in the public sector reached 29,960 health workers.

She pointed out that, on the other hand, the private health sector witnessed a significant expansion by the end of November 2023, the number of its facilities had increased to reach 10 hospitals, 21 one-day surgery centres, and 417 general and specialised health centres, including dental centres, in addition to 319 diagnostic centres, including medical laboratories, diagnostic radiology centres, dental and vision laboratories, 140 individual and corporate clinics, 135 health and nursing agencies, and 1,251 first aid units. The total number of health workforce in the private sector reached 21,417 health workers.

The Minister of Health indicated that public health indicators show the significant improvement in the health of the population in the State of Qatar, as the average life expectancy rose to (80.3) years in 2021, and the State of Qatar also ranked first in the health and well-being index within the sustainable development goals at the level of the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean region for 2022.

She said that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 represented an opportunity to enhance physical and psychological health, in addition to the great work to respond efficiently to the health requirements of hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and provide appropriate health services to visitors and residents.