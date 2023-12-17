KPI OCEANCONNECT DELIVERS BIOFUEL BUNKERING FIRST FOR FUJAIRAH

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Middelfart, Denmark – 14 December 2023: KPI OceanConnect, a leading global provider of marine energy solutions, today announced it has supplied 200mt of B24 VLSFO to the bulk carrier GCL Tapi for its client ArcelorMittal at Fujairah. The bunkering of the vessel took place last week on 8th December at Fujairah anchorage.



KPI OceanConnect supports biofuel deliveries in 85 ports worldwide, acting to aggregate supply for its customers and deliver top-quality fuel. This first biofuel stem for the Port of Fujairah was followed by a second operation on 13th December, delivered by KPI OceanConnect for the same client, supplying 200mt B24 VLSFO to the vessel GCL Sabarmati.



Biofuel bunkering continues to grow worldwide, with close to one million tonnes of biofuel blend being bunkered in 2023 in Singapore and Port of Rotterdam – two of the world’s largest bunkering hubs. The innovative development of biofuel bunkering in Fujairah and its facilitation by KPI OceanConnect, will increase opportunities for vessel owners and operators to act on reducing the net greenhouse gas emissions of voyages.



Speaking on the delivery of the biofuel, Jesper Sørensen, Head of Alternative Fuels and Carbon Markets at KPI OceanConnect said, “We are delighted to be a partner to this first-of-a-kind fuel supply operation for the Port of Fujairah, and to be able to deliver a biofuel blend to meet the needs of our ArcelorMittal client. We expect to see demand for low-carbon energy solutions increase as regulations to restrict greenhouse gas emissions come into force, and consumer pressure for sustainable shipping increases. In response, we continue to develop our infrastructure to support bio and alternative fuel bunkering.”



Sørensen continued: “As a leading provider of marine energy solutions, KPI OceanConnect recognises its responsibility to help customers develop long-term fuel strategies for their fleets that can deliver on their decarbonisation ambitions. The right strategy will vary from business to business, but as the supply of short-term alternative fuels like biofuels develops globally, it will become increasingly important for operators to have a clear plan in place.”



Biofuels offer a viable pathway for operators in the shipping industry to reduce their GHG emissions in the short term. To create a stable supply that will help the shipping industry meet its sustainability goals, first movers on both sides of the market will need to invest in supply development and provide a demand signal. By building partnerships and sharing knowledge across the sector, the industry can support and grow biofuel availability.





