Khanzaadi: Never Imagined That ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Would Test My Mental Strength To Its Limit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) KhanZaadi, who is the latest contestant shown the exit door from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17', said that she never imagined that the show would test her mental strength to its limit and make her stronger.

Looking back on her journey in the mohalla of Bigg Boss', KhanZaadi said: "As I bid farewell to the show, I'm happy that I have been sincere all along. I never imagined that this show would test my mental strength to its limit and make me stronger. This journey is a huge inspiration for my first love, hip-hop.”

She now wishes to create better songs and explore the music that was suppressed inside of her all this while.

“I regret that I came across as someone who doesn't respect the platform, but that's not what it was. I was just not in the right headspace to think about anything other than myself because I was fighting a few demons inside my head. I'm very grateful that this show celebrated my fierce spirit,” she said.

KhanZaadi, whose real name is Firoza, added:“Standing up for yourself without expecting anyone to back you is the lesson I'm taking away from this show. I'm excited about watching this show as a viewer and I hope that Ankita Lokhande wins the trophy."

After her eviction, Abhishek Kumar was in tears. Abhishek and Khanzaadi seemed to be on the brink of being the "new couple" in the house and that's why her departure hit Abhishek the hardest.

Before her eviction was announced, host of the show, Salman Khan introduced a buzzer round and whoever out of the nominees pressed the buzzer on the count of three would be granted protection from eviction in exchange for reducing the total cooking time of the contestants to 12 hours for the week.

Abhishek secured immunity by pressing the buzzer, however, owing to his popularity he didn't need it, the one who needed it was Khanzaadi, who garnered the fewest votes among the nominees. During her last few weeks in the house, the rapper had been whining about wanting to quit the show, and her eviction spelled good news for her.

Khanzaadi represented her home state Assam and brought her fierce spirit to the game. She showcased her hip-hop style and engaged in lively Bihu dance sessions, creating memorable moments in the mohalla.

--IANS

dc/kvd