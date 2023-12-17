Diverse Weather Patterns Anticipated In Jordan Over Coming Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Sunday's weather in Jordan will showcase a contrast between colder temperatures in mountainous areas and milder conditions in other regions. The sky is expected to feature high-altitude clouds while moderate northwesterly winds prevail.As per the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, a minor temperature decline is predicted for Monday. Most areas will experience relatively cold weather, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy moderate conditions. Low-level clouds are expected with moderate winds blowing from the northeast.Tuesday will bring a further decrease in temperatures, resulting in prevailing cold weather across most areas. However, pleasant temperatures can be expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-level clouds will be present, and the winds will be light, blowing from the east.Moving on to Wednesday, weather conditions will remain relatively cold in most regions, with moderate in temperatures observed in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-level clouds will persist, and the winds will be moderate, shifting to southeasterly directions and occasionally gaining speed.Today's peak temperatures will be between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 26C and lows of 13C.