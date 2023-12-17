Judiciary Gold By Toprankers Expands To Jaipur And Lucknow

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 14, 2023: Judiciary Gold by Toprankers, India's prominent digital learning platform for state judicial services is delighted to announce its incoming in Bapu Nagar at Jaipur while at Aliganj in Lucknow. Dedicated to redefining judiciary exam preparation, these centres will serve as hubs for aspirants seeking expert guidance, insightful sessions, and valuable resources.



Following its launch, the institute will be organizing "Judiciary Par Jeet ka Aarambh" on 17th December at 11 AM. The students will witness an array of captivating sessions and giveaways aimed at empowering judiciary exam aspirants.



Toppers Talk session will indulge students to personally interact with UPPCS-J topper and get a know about the strategies, tips and solutions to their queries. Additionally, the Expert Session will allow students to understand key strategies from the experts in Judiciary, Key mistakes to avoid in your preparation journey, Learn time management, efficiency and smart work. Giveaways will be entailing Judiciary Gold's well-researched, updated preparation Material, mock tests on the latest judicial exam pattern for DJS/RJS/UPPCS-J and more.



Expressing his excitement ahead of the unveiling, Mr. Harsh Gagrani, Co-Founder of Toprankes, said,''The commencement of Judiciary Gold classes at our centres illustrates our profound commitment to delivering the best resources for aspiring judiciary exam candidates in Jaipur and Lucknow. Toprankers has a legacy of utilising a combination of cutting-edge infrastructure and highly experienced faculty, and the initiative will further strengthen our dedication to nurturing the aspirations of India's youth.''



The institute has a proven track record of enabling students to achieve exceptional ranks in various prestigious entrance exams such as Ranks 2, 5, 6, 7 in Madhya Pradesh Judicial Services (MPCJ) 2023, 4, 14, 23, 34 in Rajasthan Judicial Services (RJS) 2022 and 3, 9, 39, 48 in Delhi Judicial Services (DJS) 2023 respectively, AIR 1, 2 and 3 in CLAT 2023 among others.





About Toprankers



Toprankers is India's most preferred digital counselling and test preparation platform for careers beyond engineering and medicine. The platform envisions building awareness and increasing the success rate for lucrative career options after 10+2. Its skilled team offers trend-setting learning approaches and 360-degree support to every student preparing for management, CUET, law, judiciary, and design and architecture entrances.





