Kyrgyzstan Scales Up Exports To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 17. Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan totaled $542.057 million from January through October 2023, Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical Committee indicates an 11 increase in trade turnover compared to the same period in 2022, which stood at $485.241 million. Uzbekistan's share in Kyrgyzstan's overall trade turnover amounted to 4.4 percent.

Uzbekistan became Kyrgyzstan's third-largest trading partner within the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). Russia led the chart with 17.9 percent of the country's total trade turnover, followed by Kazakhstan with 9.1 percent.

Kyrgyzstan's exports to Uzbekistan during this period amounted to $231.996 million, marking a 24 increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($186.812 million). Its share in Kyrgyzstan's exports was 9.5 percent.

Simultaneously, Kyrgyzstan imported goods worth $310.061 million from Uzbekistan, reflecting a 3.9-percent year-on-year increase from $298.428 million recorded from January through October 2022. Its share in Kyrgyzstan's imports accounted for 3.1 percent.

Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover reached $12.297 billion from January through October 2023, increasing by 24.9 percent compared to $9.845 billion in the same period of 2022.

Exports from Kyrgyzstan totaled $2.443 billion during the 10 months, which is a 29 increase compared to $1.885 billion recorded from January through October 2022. Imports into Kyrgyzstan amounted to $9.854 billion during this period, reflecting a 23 increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($7.959 billion).