One More Ukrainian Truck Driver Dies At Ukraine-Poland Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another Ukrainian truck driver has died while waiting to cross the border from Poland into Ukraine.

That's according to ICTV journalist Kateryna Kurbanova, Ukrinform reports.

"A Ukrainian trucker fell unwell in the queue in front of the Korczowa checkpoint from the Polish side," the report said.

According to Kurbanova, the driver later died.

Two Ukrainian drivers died earlier due to the blockade by Polish haulers of the Ukrainian-Polish border.

On November 11, a 54-year-old truck driver from Ukraine died in Poland in a parking lot near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint, where he was waiting to cross the border.

On November 23, a 56-year-old Ukrainian driver, who was waiting to cross the border, died in a parking lot near Korczowa.