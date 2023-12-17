Russia Claims Ukrainian Drones Attacked Three Regions Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirty-three Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked Russia's Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions on the night of December 16 to 17.
That's according to Russian Telegram channels , which cite the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.
"Last night, 33 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted by air defenses over the Lipetsk, Rostov, and Volgograd regions," the post said.
