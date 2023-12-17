Number Of Tourists At Shahdag Centre Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rustam Najafov, chairman of Shahdagh Tourism Centre said that
the number of tourists visiting Shahdagh Tourism Centre is expected
to increase by 50-60 percent next year, Azernews reports.
Chairman stated that Russia dominates the number of tourists
coming to the centre in winter, while Saudi Arabia dominates the
number of tourists visiting Shahdag Tourism Centre in summer.
MENAFN17122023000195011045ID1107609350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.