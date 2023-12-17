               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Number Of Tourists At Shahdag Centre Increases


12/17/2023 12:17:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rustam Najafov, chairman of Shahdagh Tourism Centre said that the number of tourists visiting Shahdagh Tourism Centre is expected to increase by 50-60 percent next year, Azernews reports.

Chairman stated that Russia dominates the number of tourists coming to the centre in winter, while Saudi Arabia dominates the number of tourists visiting Shahdag Tourism Centre in summer.

MENAFN17122023000195011045ID1107609350

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search