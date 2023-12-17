(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) --



1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree demarcating width of the Kuwaiti territorial waters at 12 nautical miles.

1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving demarcation line of the neutral zone with Saudi Arabia, as approved by the Technical Committees on June 27, 1966.

1979 -- Legendary singer Awadh Al-Dokhi died at the age of 47.

1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law setting number of the electoral constituencies at 25, each vote for two members of the parliament (the National Assembly).

1995 -- The Credit Bank of Kuwait halted saving activities and calculating interests of saving accounts as of December 31, 1995.

2002 -- Sheikh Nasser Saud Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah died at the age of 80. He was architect of modernizing Al-Salmiya district and a well-known philanthropist.

2006 -- Minister of Information Mohammad Al-Sanousi resigned a day ahead of scheduled interpellation in parliament. MP Dr. Faisal Al-Mislem sought to inquire him about purported infringement on freedoms and breaking the principle of cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities.

2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the maritime Sabah Al-Ahmad city in Al-Khairan, with man-made water canals snaking into the inner lands.

2010-- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development lends Benin KD 3.7 million to renovate roads.

2010 -- Abdullah Al-Muzayyen crowned champion of the Arab squash tournament.

2010 -- The renowned businessman Wael Jassem Al-Sager died at the age of 64.

2016 -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society dispatched its first consignment of relief aid to the stricken Syrian city Aleppo.

2022 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Fadhel won Thailand Jet Ski world Championship's PRO-Stock category as part of the third phase of the event supervised by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA).

2022 -- Kuwait's Faisal Burbayye won the Stock division for beginners in Thailand Jet Ski Championship within the third round of the event supervised by the International Jet Sports Boating Association (IJSBA). (end)

