Kuwait Embassies In US, Brazil, Chile Condoles With Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Embassies in the US, Brazil and Chile have extended condolences over the death of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and announced they would receive people wishing to offer their respect starting Sunday.

Kuwait Embassy in Washington expressed, in a statement, heartfelt condolences for the passing away of His Highness the Amir.

The Embassy in Chile, eulogizing the late Amir, said the deceased was a dedicated leader who gave his life for his nation, as well as in the service of the Arab and Islamic nations.

Kuwait Embassy in Brazil mourned the late Amir and said he was an example to follow in the dedication in his service to the nation.

The embassies said they would receive mourners for three days starting Sunday. (end)

