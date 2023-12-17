US VP, Defense Secretary Offer Condolences Over Kuwait Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- US Vice-President Kamala Harris said the late Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had great contributions to strengthening partnership and friendship between Washington and Kuwait.

Harris extended condolences in a statement to Kuwait on the passing away of His Highness the Amir. "As the people of Kuwait mourn this loss, our thoughts are with them," she added.

"Throughout his life, Sheikh Nawaf helped strengthen the friendship and strategic partnership between the United States and Kuwait," said Harris.

"Thanks to the leadership of Sheikh Nawaf, our two nations continue to promote security, stability, and prosperity in the region. As we honor his life and legacy, we know the longstanding bonds between our governments and our people will endure," asserted the Vice-President.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Amir of Kuwait."

The late Amir, he was quoted by a Pentagon statement, "was a valued partner and friend to the United States who demonstrated a lasting commitment to diplomacy aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"We will not forget his courage and leadership, and I will also fondly remember his warm hospitality when I visited Kuwait in September 2021. On behalf of the Department of Defense, I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Kuwait and Sheikh Nawaf's family.

The Amiri Diwan in Kuwait announced the death of the Amir yesterday and declared a 40-day mourning. (end)

amm













MENAFN17122023000071011013ID1107609333