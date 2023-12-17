Air Arabia's First Flight To Phuket Takes Off

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Sharjah: Air Arabia on Dec 16 marked the inauguration of its first flight to Phuket, Thailand with a ceremony at Sharjah International Airport.

The event was attended by Miss Nipa Nirannoot, Consul-General of Thailand to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Mr. Khanin Boony Asopat, Consul of Thailand to UAE, in addition to senior management officials representing Sharjah International Airport and Air Arabia.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "We are pleased to launch Air Arabia's first flight to Phuket, a renowned tourist destination. We look forward to expanding our network of destinations to offer passengers affordable travel options. This launch underpins our dedication to providing travelers with convenient offerings while fostering growth in the travel and tourism industries in both counties.”

Thailand's largest island, Phuket, is a tropical haven known for its scenic oceans and a lively arts and cultural scene. The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Phuket International Airport will operate four times a week.

Recently Thailand announced visa-free travel for various nationalities, including Indians.



Air Arabia operates a fleet of 72 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Customers can book direct flights from Sharjah to Phuket on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, departing at 10.



