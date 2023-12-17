Parliament Security Breach: Burnt Phone Parts Recovered From Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Special Cell has recovered phone parts of the accused in the Parliament security breach case from the Nagaur area in Rajasthan, where the main conspirator Lalit Jha, first broke them and then burned them.

"To recover the evidence, Jha was taken to Rajasthan, and we have recovered broken phones," said a source privy to the probe.

Jha took away the mobile phones of the four other accused just before executing their plan and made a hasty getaway.

He also reportedly filmed the protest by Amol and Neelam outside the Parliament and shared it with a person named Nilakkha Aich, who is linked to an NGO (Samovadi Subash) in West Bengal.

As per sources, a team from the Special Cell of Delhi Police is expected to go to West Bengal to question Aich, a second-year under-graduate student at a reputed college in the state.

After a Delhi court sent Jha to seven-day police custody on Friday, the sixth accused, Mahesh Kumawat, was also sent to police custody for a week on Saturday.

On Thursday, the same court had sent four accused persons -- Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde -- to seven-day police custody. All four were arrested from the Parliament premises on Wednesday.

