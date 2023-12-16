Premier League: Luton Town Skipper Lockyer Collapses On Pitch, Match Vs Bournemouth Abandoned

(MENAFN- IANS) Bournemouth, Dec 17 (IANS) Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town has been abandoned on Saturday night after Luton's captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch on the hour-mark, having suffered a cardiac arrest.

Lockyer went down with the score at 1-1 and quickly received medical attention, while both sets of players were taken off the pitch. After some time Lockyer was taken off on a stretcher.

It was then decided that the match would not continue and both teams went round the pitch applauding the fans, who responded with their own applause, Premier League reported.

"We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation," Luton said in a statement.

Later, the club confirmed that Lockyer had suffered a cardiac arrest but was responsive after he was taken off the stretcher.

"Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher," a post on X from Luton read.

"He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside," it added,

It is the second time Lockyer collapsed in a match this year, having done so during the Championship playoff final win against Coventry City in May.

He was taken to hospital before having heart surgery. Lockyer then made his return to playing in June.

--IANS

bc/