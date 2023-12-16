Reaching Out To Adivasis, Facing Divided Cong, BJP Looks Set For 2019 Redux

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, Dec 17 (IANS) In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has returned to power after five years, and that, too, in a spectacular manner. Now, the party aims for significant success in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has secured victory on 54 out of 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, marking its return to power. The reins of the state have been handed over to Vishnu Deo Sai, with Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Preparations are now underway to strategise for success in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is inclined towards projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls since the party achieved significant success in the Assembly elections by aligning with his image.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP won nine out of 11 seats, facing defeat on two. The party now aims to achieve victory on all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, and in line with 'Mission 11', the state government led by Sai is working towards fulfilling the promises made before the Assembly polls.

As Arun Sao, the current state president, has been entrusted with the responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister, there is speculation that a new face might be appointed to that position now.

There are several influential BJP leaders in the state who have a significant impact on caste equations. In the race for the president's position, Vijay Baghel's name is at the forefront, especially because he contested against former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Patan Assembly constituency.

Apart from Vijay Baghel, former IAS officer and MLA OP Choudhary is also a prominent contender because during the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed the intention to make Choudhary a significant figure if the party won the polls.

There is a possibility of Adivasis also being given representation in the state, and in this regard, Renuka Singh and Lata Usendi are considered leading contenders.

Meanwhile, MP Saroj Pandey from the general category is also being considered a strong candidate for this position due to her association with the Adivasi community.

Political analysts believe that the success of the BJP in the Assembly polls has boosted enthusiasm of the party workers and leaders.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 will most likely be fought on the decisions of the state government and the achievements of the Central government, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the face of the campaign.

On the other hand, the Congress lacks a prominent face that can inspire enthusiasm among the workers and leaders. Moreover, it will not be easy for the Congress to unite after the infighting that ensued post the loss in the Assembly elections.

