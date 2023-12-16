Greenlighting 18L Homes For Homeless, BJP Opens Its Chhattisgarh Innings

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, Dec 17 (IANS) After returning to power in Chhattisgarh, the BJP has initiated the process of fulfilling promises, setting the stage for significant success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the recently concluded state assembly elections, the BJP won 54 of the 90 seats.

Upon assuming power, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, has actively engaged in fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign.

Initially, they handed over the BJP's manifesto to the state chief secretary Amitabh Jain, outlining the roadmap for fulfilling the commitments.

In the first cabinet meeting held a day after the oath taking ceremony, the Vishnu Deo Sai government cleared the proposal to allot 18 lakh houses to the poor in the state under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The government has begun the process of fulfilling its commitments, and it is said that these actions are being expedited in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress communication wing, raised questions about the government's failure to make decisions on promises made to farmers and women.

Shukla emphasised that a decision should have been made before the purchase of paddy, as without directions to the procurement centres, how would farmers benefit?

Political analysts believe that since the BJP has achieved a significant majority in the state, the government now needs to fulfill its promises, especially with Lok Sabha elections just around the corner.

The state has 11 Lok Sabha seats, of which the BJP currently holds nine. The party's objective will be to win all 11 seats, and this can only be achieved by fulfilling the promises made.

