Athletic Bilbao Earn Impressive Win Over Atletico

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Bilbao, Spain: Athletic Bilbao powered to a convincing 2-0 victory over a flat Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga to close the gap on the top four.

Ernesto Valverde's side, fifth, moved within two points of champions Barcelona, fourth, who visit Valencia later on, and third-place Atletico.

Gorka Guruzeta and Nico Williams struck second-half goals to deservedly secure the points for the intense Basques who dominated at a jubilant San Mames.

Atletico have lost four games in La Liga this season, each away from home, while winning all eight matches they have played at their Metropolitano stadium.

"I think we played badly," Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar.

"We cannot play like this, one way at home, another away, you can't win titles like this, you can't win leagues... Bilbao were a lot better than us."

Athletic drove Diego Simeone's visitors back in the first half, testing Oblak on multiple occasions.

The Slovenian made a superb save low at his near post to deny Guruzeta early on, and another to block Nico Williams' effort after he broke through on the left.

Oblak was saved by the frame of his goal on two occasions, with both brothers Inaki and Nico Williams striking the woodwork.

Athletic's best chance of the first half came from the penalty spot but Oihan Sancet smashed high and wide after Caglar Soyuncu felled Nico Williams.

Athletic got the breakthrough they deserved quickly at the start of the second half, with Ander Herrera crossing to the back post, where Guruzeta was unmarked to finish with ease.

Inaki Williams, making his 400th appearance for Athletic, was instrumental in the build-up and continued his own fine form, even though he did not find the net.

Nico Williams added a stunning second when he made space on the right side of the area and bent a shot over Oblak into the far top corner with his weaker left foot.

Athletic's second goal spurred Atletico into life, with Samuel Lino and Marcos Llorente threatening, but they could not pull the visitors back into the match.

Despite defeat and his team's drab display, Atletico coach Simeone maintained a positive attitude.

"They were better from start to end, in the last 15 minutes we tried to fight," Simeone told reporters.

"Today is the day I am calmest ... I know the boys are giving me (everything) and I am with them to the death."