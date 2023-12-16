Kuwait Mourns Emir Nawaf Al-Sabah, Names New Leader

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Kuwait's Emir, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, died on Saturday after being ill. Egypt mourned for three days.

The cabinet said in a statement that it“wants Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to be Emir of the state.” The country's constitution says the crown prince becomes Emir automatically, and it can take up to a year to pick the new crown prince.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad was born in Kuwait City, on 25 June 1937, and grew up in Dasman Palace, the ruling house in Kuwait when his father, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was Emir. He went to Kuwaiti schools.

The late Emir became Emir of Kuwait on 29 September 2020, after his predecessor, Sabah Al-Ahmad, died. Sabah Al-Ahmad made him Crown Prince in February 2006.

Before being Crown Prince, Nawaf was the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior from October 2003. Before that, he had other important official jobs in Kuwait, as Deputy Chief of the National Guard in 1994.

The late prince was also Minister of Social Affairs and Labour in 1991, and Minister of Defence in 1988.