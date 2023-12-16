Sudanese Army, RSF Continue Fighting On Several Fronts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued to fight on Saturday morning in various parts of Khartoum and near Wad Madani in Gezira state in central Sudan.

In Khartoum, correspondents heard heavy weapons near the Army's signal corps in Bahri, north of the capital, while thick smoke rose from the RSF areas in the eastern Nile suburb and the southern part of the city, where the Army's armor corps faced the RSF.

Near Wad Madani in Gezira state, witnesses saw renewed fighting on Saturday morning between the army and the RSF in Abu Haraz district, northeast of the city. Army fighter jets bombed some RSF positions in the area, while the RSF fired anti-aircraft guns to try to stop them.

The fighting near Wad Madani forced many people to flee to safer areas such as Sennar and Gedaref, which had already hosted millions of people displaced by the war in Khartoum.

Wad Madani has the largest number of displaced people who have escaped the war in Khartoum, Kordofan, and Darfur.

Many residents left a civilian delegation at dawn, amid loud explosions and gunfire in the eastern outskirts of the city.

The RSF reached the town of Abu Quta in Gezira state on Thursday, near Jebel Oulia south of Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF started in April after weeks of tension over the integration of the RSF into the army, as the military and civilian sides completed an internationally supported political process.